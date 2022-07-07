FIR Against Mahua Moitra: Trouble mounted for Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra as Separate FIRs were registered in Madhya Pradesh against her in connection with her controversial remarks on Goddess Kali. A First Information Report was registered in state capital Bhopal against Moitra over her remark about Goddess Kali, whereas two FIRs were registered against Canada-based film-maker Leena Manimekalai for tweeting a controversial poster of her documentary film which shows the Goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.Also Read - Not Afraid of Anything: TMC's Mahua Moitra, Facing Charges Over 'Kali' Remark, to BJP on Twitter

An FIR was registered against Manimekalai in Ratlam city following a complaint by one Prashant Gwaliyari, a local resident. Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) were invoked in the FIR, said Station Road police station in-charge Kishor Patanwala. Also Read - Indian High Commission In Canada On 'Kaali' Poster Controversy: 'Withdraw Provocative Material'

‘Won’t Tolerate Disrespect to Any Gods, Goddesses’

In Bhopal, an FIR was registered against Moitra at the crime branch police station under section 295-A on the complaint of one Ram Chandra, a local tea-seller. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a statement that “we will not tolerate disrespect to any Hindu Gods and Goddesses at any cost.” Another FIR was filed against Manimekalai in the evening by Bhopal’s crime branch following a complaint by BJP leader and patron of Jagrat Hindu Manch Durgesh Keswani under section 295-A. Keswani alleged that the film-maker insulted the Goddess for cheap publicity of her documentary “Kaali”. The Toronto-based director is also facing FIRs in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - 'You Are Violating Privacy & Consumer Laws': TMC's Mahua Moitra Is Pissed With Decathlon | Here's Why

How Mahua Moitra Got Embroiled In Kaali Poster Row

Moitra, MP from Krishnanagar, got embroiled in the controversy when she said at a conclave, in response to the row over the “Kaali” poster, that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity, as each person had his or her unique way of offering prayers. Sounding defiant – which detractors shrugged off as bravado – Moitra dared the saffron party, asking it to ‘‘bring on its goons and trolls.’