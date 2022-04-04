New Delhi: Train services were hit after the Kalka-Shimla goods train derailed near the Kandaghat railway station in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Following the incident. some trains have been stopped at Kandaghat, Solan, Shoghi, Dharampur stations.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: 4 Methods to Avoid Risk of Headaches While Following Keto Diet

The incident comes a day after eight wagons of a freight train derailed on Saturday morning at Daulatabad yard in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city, resulting in rail traffic on the route being affected for nearly four hours. Also Read - Here's How Much 'Kacha Badam' Fame Anjali Arora Gets Paid In Lock Upp, Know Other Contestants Fees As Well - Watch List

The derailment took place at around 8am and the track was cleared only after four hours. He said South Central Railway (SCR) has run special trains on the Jalna-Mumbai and Jalna-Pune routes to ferry stranded passengers of the over one dozen trains that were affected due to the derailment. Also Read - Benefits of Eating Lemon: 7 Ways Why Lemon Should be in Your Everyday Diet