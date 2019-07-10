Bhopal: Taking a cue from the Karnataka alliance government which is on the brink of collapse with MLAs continuing to resign, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has reportedly moved to avoid a repeat in his state by taking steps to keep together Congress MLAs and other legislators who are supporting him, said reports on Wednesday.

The seven-month-old Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh is anyway surviving on a narrow majority and Nath is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to keep the flock together. Zee News quoted sources as saying that Nath had categorically told his party MLAs and those from the BSP, SP and Independents, who are supporting his government, not to leave Bhopal while the monsoon session of the assembly was underway.

On the face of it, the instructions are just so MLAs learn the ropes and take their work seriously. Zee News quoted Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma as saying it was necessary for legislators to attend the proceedings of the Assembly. New MLAs must not miss the proceedings of the House as it gave them an opportunity to learn from their seniors, said Verma.

In distant Karnataka, the situation escalated as two more MLAs quit on Wednesday. Senior Congress leader and state minister DK Shivakumar arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday in a bid to pacify the dissidents but he was first detained and then packed off to Bengaluru. Ahead of his arrival in Mumbai, the ten rebel MLAs had also written to the Mumbai Police, seeking security cover.