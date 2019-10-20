New Delhi: The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Maharashtra Police arrested a man from Mominpura in connection with the murder of former Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari, late on Saturday. The arrest was made on the bases of leads provided by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Early in the day, the UP Police said that five persons, including three from Gujarat’s Surat, had been held in connection with the murder.

According to reports, the suspects were carrying a sweet box for Tiwari and that’s how they gained entry inside his Lucknow house where they spent over 30 minutes before stabbing him to death. One of the men was wearing a saffron kurta and the other a red one, while the woman was wearing a red kurta and white dupatta.

Reward of Rs 1 crore for beheading the accused

A Shiv Sena leader has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for beheading the accused. “I believe that no legal procedure should be followed against the people who brutally killed Kamlesh Tiwari. They should be beheaded in the same style. Thus, I, Arun Pathak, announce a reward of Rs one crore for whoever beheads the killers. I will give this money to their family members,” the Shiv Sena leader said in a video statement, according to ANI.

Plan was hatched two months ago

The plan to execute former Hindu Mahasabha President Kamlesh Tiwari was made about two months ago by the detained accused over the hate speech given by him, officials said, as quoted by IANS.

Bounty for beheading Tiwari was announced in 2015

Clerics Maulana Mohammad Mufti Naeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq had announced a bounty of Rs 1.5 crore for beheading Tiwari for his allegedly controversial comments on Prophet Muhammed in 2015.

Family wants NIA probe

Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother has blamed local politicians for the murder of his son. Satyam Tiwari, son of Kamlesh Tiwari, demanded an NIA probe into the murder of his father. “We want the National Investigation Agency to probe the case. We do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards. How can we possibly trust the administration then?” Satyam Tiwari said.

His bodyguards were not present that day

A local police station had provided Kamlesh Tiwari with two armed security personnel. On the day of his murder, they were not present. There were security guards at the gate of his house who stopped the strangers and allowed them only after checking with Tiwari.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet the family members of the deceased Hindu Samaj leader today.

