New Delhi: Amid the Punjab Congress crisis that escalated after Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation as state unit chief, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said that the party has no president and that the leaders weren’t sure who was taking party decisions. “I’m speaking to you (media) on behalf of those Congressmen who wrote the letter in Aug last year and are waiting for the actions to be taken by our leadership in respect of the election of the office of the president, to CWC & central election committee,” said Sibal while addressing the media amid the ongoing crisis in Punjab.Also Read - 'Let's Sit, Talk it Out and Resolve the Issue', Says Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Sidhu's Resignation as PCC Chief

Lashing out at the Congress’ top leadership for the crisis faced by the party in Punjab, Sibal said that the party continues to run without a president and no one knows who is taking the decisions. Also Read - Cannot Let Tainted Leaders Run Govt Again: Sidhu Takes Moral High Ground After Resigning

“In our party, there is no president so we don’t know who is taking these decisions. We know and yet we don’t know,” he said. Sibal also expressed grave concern over the leadership vacuum in the party, which lead to a mass exodus of party leaders across the states. “Why are people leaving? Maybe we should see whether it is our fault? The irony of the Congress is that those who are close to them (leadership) have left and those who they think are not close to them are still there,” Sibal said. Also Read - Sidhu a Misguided Missile, Doesn't Know Where To Go: SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

At a press conference, Sibal, one of the leaders of G-23, who had asked for an effective leadership in the Congress, said he is speaking on behalf of like-minded Congressmen, who wrote a letter and are still awaiting action with regard to elections to the office of Congress president.

“I believe that one of my senior colleagues has perhaps written or is about to write to Congress president to immediately convene a CWC so that a dialogue can take place as to why we are in this state,” he added.

Sibal also said that the recent political crisis in Punjab, which is a border state, has rendered it vulnerable to Pakistan.

“Every Congressman of the country should think as to how the party can be strengthened. Those who have left should come back because Congress alone can save this republic,” he was quoted as saying.

He further said, “A border state (Punjab) where this is happening to Congress party means what? It is an advantage to ISI and Pakistan. We know the history of Punjab and the rise of extremism there… Congress should ensure that they remain united.”

#WATCH | A border state (Punjab) where this is happening to Congress party means what? It is an advantage to ISI and Pakistan. We know the history of Punjab and the rise of extremism there… Congress should ensure that they remain united: Congress leader Kapil Sibal in Delhi pic.twitter.com/KUc5j0YovH — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, released a video message Wednesday morning, saying he will continue to fight for the truth till his last breath. With Sidhu’s resignation on Tuesday, the Congress is now facing a fresh crisis in Punjab with Captain Amarinder Singh’s camp reportedly demanding a floor test in the Punjab Assembly.

Months after being appointed as the Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh quite the post saying, “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab.”