New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students over the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme in the national capital, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday called the event a ‘political gimmick’ and said the PM should allow students to work for the board exams instead of asking them to take part in this event.

“This is all political gimmicks. The fact of the matter is that the Prime Minister should allow these children to work for the board exams instead of asking them to take their time off to come,” Kapil Sibal told PTI.

He said that it is very unfair on the students as nobody can refuse because if the Prime Minister wants to address students, the school principals and authorities will go out of their way to send students here.

“But it hurts the students and it hurts their prospects. I think it is very unfair. I think the students should use this time to study for their boards,” Sibal added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the students and their parents over the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event, and said marks should not be considered as life.

PM Modi also urged parents not to pressurise students over examinations as opportunities have developed immensely. He added that all must rise above exam fears and asserted that all can move ahead in life with more options.

“Today, the world has changed a lot. The opportunities have developed immensely. The marks are not life anymore. Neither is any examination. These are just steps. First and foremost, we must accept this as a key step, but this isn’t our life,” he said.