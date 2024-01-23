Home

News

Kapoori Thakur, Former Bihar CM, To Be Awarded Bharat Ratna | All You Need To Know

Kapoori Thakur, Former Bihar CM, To Be Awarded Bharat Ratna | All You Need To Know

Karpoori Thakur was born on January, 24 1924. He was popularly known as Jan Nayak. He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from December 1970 to June 1971 (Socialist Party/Bharatiya Kranti Dal), and from December 1977 to April 1979 (Janata Party).

Karpoori Thakur was born on January, 24 1924. He was popularly known as Jan Nayak. He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from December 1970 to June 1971 (Socialist Party/Bharatiya Kranti Dal), and from December 1977 to April 1979 (Janata Party).

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.