Mumbai: Karan Johar is known for launching numerous Bollywood celebrity kids, and he has hinted that he may not wait long to bring his own children to the industry. He shared a lovely video of him auditioning his four-year-old son Yash Johar with his fans.Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Breaks Down on Hearing Contestant’s Struggle Story| Watch

The director got behind the lens to film his son’s very first audition. KJo elicited a wide range of emotions, which Yash expertly portrayed in a cinematic manner! Examining Yash Johar’s hysterical Bollywood audition. Alongside the cute video, Karan wrote, “An audition morning!” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Desires Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan at Her Swayamvar; Here's What KJo Said

He grinned broadly to the camera as Karan requested him to show a pleasant expression. He also demonstrated his sad and furious face, as well as a shocking emotion by covering his lips with his hands. He pouted and turned his face away from the camera when prompted to play grumpy.

Karan has launched many star kids in the showbiz like, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor among others. He has also been criticized for promoting ‘nepotism’ in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently directing the much-anticipated movie titled ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani‘ starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan in key roles. He has also bankrolled several upcoming projects under his banner Dharma Productions– like ‘Liger‘, ‘Gehraiyaan‘, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo‘, ‘Brahmastra‘, ‘Yodha‘ and more.

