Karanpur Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Be Able to Hold its Bastion?

Karanpur Constituency covers all voters from Karanpur tehsil and Padampur tehsil.

Karanpur Assembly Election 2023: Karanpur (Assembly constituency) is one of the constituencies of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in the Ganganagar (Lok Sabha constituency). Karanpur Constituency covers all voters from Karanpur tehsil and Padampur tehsil. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. In 2018, Gurmeet Singh Kooner of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Prithipal Singh an Independent with a margin of 28376 votes.

Karanpur Assembly constituency falls under the Ganganagar Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nihal Chand won from Ganganagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 406978 votes by defeating Bharat Ram Meghwal of the Indian National Congress.

KARANPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2018)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Gurmeet Singh Kooner INC Winner 73,896 39.00% 28,376 Prithipal Singh IND Runner Up 45,520 24.00% Surenderpal Singh BJP 3rd 44,099 23.00% Mahender Kumar Rassewat IND 4th 15,782 8.00% Ranjeet BSP 5th 1,474 1.00%

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of notification: October 30

Last date of nominations: November 6

Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 7

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 9

Rajasthan election 2023: Voting on November 23

Rajasthan election 2023: Result on December 3

