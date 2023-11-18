By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Karanpur Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Be Able to Hold its Bastion?
Karanpur Constituency covers all voters from Karanpur tehsil and Padampur tehsil.
Karanpur Assembly Election 2023: Karanpur (Assembly constituency) is one of the constituencies of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in the Ganganagar (Lok Sabha constituency). Karanpur Constituency covers all voters from Karanpur tehsil and Padampur tehsil. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. In 2018, Gurmeet Singh Kooner of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Prithipal Singh an Independent with a margin of 28376 votes.
Karanpur Assembly constituency falls under the Ganganagar Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nihal Chand won from Ganganagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 406978 votes by defeating Bharat Ram Meghwal of the Indian National Congress.
KARANPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2018)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Gurmeet Singh Kooner
|INC
|Winner
|73,896
|39.00%
|28,376
|Prithipal Singh
|IND
|Runner Up
|45,520
|24.00%
|Surenderpal Singh
|BJP
|3rd
|44,099
|23.00%
|Mahender Kumar Rassewat
|IND
|4th
|15,782
|8.00%
|Ranjeet
|BSP
|5th
|1,474
|1.00%
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates
- Date of notification: October 30
- Last date of nominations: November 6
- Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 7
- Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 9
- Rajasthan election 2023: Voting on November 23
- Rajasthan election 2023: Result on December 3
