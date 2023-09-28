Home

News

Karnataka Bandh Latest: Private And Government Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow | Check Other Restrictions Here

Karnataka Bandh Latest: Private And Government Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow | Check Other Restrictions Here

‘Kannada Okkuta’ — an umbrella organisation of pro-Kannada outfits, has called for a statewide bandh Friday. This bandh comes barely a few days after the Bengaluru bandh held on Tuesday

Image: Pixabay)

Karnataka Bandh: Owing to the state-wide shutdown called by pro-Kannada organisations tomorrow to protest against the release of Kauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the authorities on Thursday decided to close all schools and colleges in Bangalore district on Friday. An official order has been issued for the closure of educational institutes. As of now, Holiday has been declared in Bangalore Schools and Colleges. India.com is in close contact with its sources and state officials, as soon as we get update of other districts, it will be added here.

Trending Now

Bengaluru deputy commissioner Dayananda K A has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city. In a statement, the Associated Managements of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) said, “We extend moral support to Karnataka bandh. However, we request the deputy commissioners of respective districts to evaluate the situation in the district based on which they decide on the holiday for schools in view of the Karnataka bandh on Friday. We will also leave it to the discretion of the school management to declare a holiday to schools based on the circumstances of their locality to ensure the safety of the students.”

You may like to read

All You Need To Know: What Open, Whats Closed?

Section 144 CrPC by the Bengaluru police

With more than 1,900 associations supporting the bandh, grocery and other non-essential shops in the state, especially in the southern parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are expected to remain shut.

Essential services like hospitals, ambulances and chemist shops will remain operational.

The KSRTC and the BMTC buses will be operational based on the situation across the state.

An official in the KSRTC said a decision will be taken after reviewing the ground situation.

The traffic on major roads of Bengaluru, especially in the central business district and in the entry and exit points, is likely to take a hit.

While flight operations will remain as usual, Kempegowda International Airport authorities have issued an advisory which states, “Due to one day Karnataka bandh called by various unions and organisations on September 29, 2023, we anticipate disruption in transport services. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to and from the airport accordingly. Passengers are requested to follow alerts from respective airlines, law enforcement agencies and media releases for further updates.”

‘Kannada Okkuta’ — an umbrella organisation of pro-Kannada outfits, has called for a statewide bandh Friday. This bandh comes barely a few days after the Bengaluru bandh held on Tuesday, which received mixed response from the people.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES