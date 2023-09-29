Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Bengaluru Today
live

Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Bengaluru Today

Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Farmers and pro-Kannada groups will be observing a state-wide bandh today to protest against Cauvery water release to neighboring Tamil Nadu.

Updated: September 29, 2023 6:56 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

karnataka bandh 1
Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Bengaluru Today

Karnataka Bandh Latest Update: Entire Karnataka will observe a bandh on Friday (September 29) following two days of strikes in Bengaluru. The statewide bandh was called by a group of farmers and pro-Kannada organisations in protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu during a state drought. State police have heightened security measures, and the Bengaluru Police imposed Section 144 in the city until 12 AM on Saturday as part of these security measures. Farmers in the Mandya region have been staging continuous protests against the release of Cauvery water to the neighboring state.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Sep 29, 2023 6:56 AM IST

    Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Normal life likely to be affected during Karnataka bandh on 29 Sept

  • Sep 29, 2023 6:53 AM IST

    Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Section 144 imposed in Mandya

    As a response to the bandh, District Collector Kumar has declared the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Mandya district. Furthermore, schools and colleges in the district will remain closed tomorrow.

  • Sep 29, 2023 6:51 AM IST

    Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: What’s open and what’s closed?

    The Bengaluru police did not give permission to any kind of bandh in the city and Section 144 is likely to be imposed across the tech capital.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>