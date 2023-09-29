Home

News

Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Bengaluru Today

live

Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Bengaluru Today

Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Farmers and pro-Kannada groups will be observing a state-wide bandh today to protest against Cauvery water release to neighboring Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Bengaluru Today

Karnataka Bandh Latest Update: Entire Karnataka will observe a bandh on Friday (September 29) following two days of strikes in Bengaluru. The statewide bandh was called by a group of farmers and pro-Kannada organisations in protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu during a state drought. State police have heightened security measures, and the Bengaluru Police imposed Section 144 in the city until 12 AM on Saturday as part of these security measures. Farmers in the Mandya region have been staging continuous protests against the release of Cauvery water to the neighboring state.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES