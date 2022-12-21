Covid Update: Karnataka Urges People To Stay Vigilant Against Pandemic, Follow Precautionary Measures

The Government has written a letter to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, asking them to follow Covid guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Karnataka Covid Update: Amid the sudden rise in the covid cases in some parts of the world, Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar on Wednesday urged everyone to stay vigilant against the pandemic and follow all the coronavirus-related precautionary measures. In a series of tweets, the minister wrote, “The sudden spurt in #COVID cases in some parts of the world is a reminder for us to stay vigilant against the pandemic. As many in our state are yet to take their precautionary dose, I urge everyone to remain protected by taking their doses.”

“We’ve learnt that the best way to fight COVID is to prevent COVID infections. To do that, let us not forget to follow COVID precautionary measures! Stay Vaccinated, Stay Protected,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with officials and experts on the Covid situation in the country. After the meeting, the minister tweeted, “COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation.”

THERE IS NO NEED TO PANIC: VK Paul on RISE IN COVID CASES

Earlier, VK Paul, a member of NITI Aayog who heads the national task force on Covid, had said there is no need to panic, and that adequate tests are being conducted. He advised people to wear masks in crowded areas. Mr Paul said there is no change in the guidelines for international air travel yet.

POSTPONE BHARAT JODO YATRA

The Government has also written a letter to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, asking them to follow Covid guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra. The government has also directed them to use mask, sanitiser rigourously.

In the letter, the Union Health Minister appealed that if following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of public health emergency.