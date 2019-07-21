New Delhi: In a major development ahead of a probable test of majority in the Karnataka Assembly, Congress’ troubleshooter and senior leader DK Shivakumar claimed that the JD(S) is ready to ‘sacrifice’ to save the coalition government and wants a Congress chief minister now.

He said that the Janata Dal (Secular) was making the last effort to save the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state and wants either Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara or Shivakumar himself to be chief minister.

“JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda has spoken to the Congress party high command. Gowda is not opposed to any of the Congress leader becoming chief minister. He has said that Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar may become chief minister,” Shivakumar told the media.

However, another Congress leader refuted these claims and said:

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress on being asked ‘there is a rumour that Janata Dal (Secular) party has approached Siddaramaiah for Chief Minister’s post’: These are all false rumors, there is no such proposal. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yHru0LqfjJ — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

Meanwhile, since the Karnataka Assembly was adjourned on Friday without a floor test, it is expected that a floor test might take place on Monday. Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday missed the second deadline of 6 p.m. set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to prove the Congress-JD(S) coalition government’s majority in the Assembly.

While Kumaraswamy moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking clarification on its July 17 order which permitted 15 rebel MLAs to opt-out of the House and said the Governor was interfering in the conduct of trust vote; the MLAs too moved the apex court requesting an order that floor test be held on Monday itself.

The MLAs and two Independents filed a writ petition in court, “We pray for an order directing the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly on the vote of confidence moved by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on July 18 be conducted forthwith and completed on or before 5 p.m. on July 22,” read the writ petition by the 15 rebels and two Independents.

Kumaraswamy had on July 19 contended that as a consequence of the apex court’s interfering with the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, the Governor was interfering in the conduct of the trust vote and dictating terms to the Assembly.

If the resignations of 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and three from JDS) are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalition’s tally will plummet to 101, (excluding the speaker) reducing the government to a minority.

The coalition strength would fall further to 98, as two Congress MLAs are unlikely to attend due to health reasons.

With inputs from PTI