The case is related to the Congress party allegedly equating the banned Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) with Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad, in its Karnataka Assembly election manifesto.

New Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Indian National Congress, has been summoned by a Punjab court in a Rs 100 core defamation case. The case is related to the Congress party allegedly equating the banned Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) with Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad, in its Karnataka Assembly election manifesto.

Kharge has been summoned by the Sangrur district court after a complaint from Hitesh Bhardwaj, the president of an outfit called “Bajrang Dal Hindustan.”

The Congress in its manifesto for the recently concluded Karnataka assembly election, compared Bajrang Dal with “anti-national organisations like SIMI and Al-Qaeda”, the petitioner said.

The Congress manifesto had named Bajrang Dal promising to ban organisations that promote “enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities”.

“The Congress Party is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities,” the Congress manifesto, called ‘Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota’ (peaceful garden of all communities), read, adding that the party, if voted to power in the state, will take ‘decisive action’ as per law, including imposing a ban on them.

