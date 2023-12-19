Home

Karnataka Govt Issues Covid Advisory Amid Spike in Cases, Urges People Over 60 Years To Wear Masks | Guidelines Here

The has been a spike in covid cases in Karnataka after the detection of JN.1 sub-variant in neighbouring Kerala.

New Delhi: Amid the spike in Covid cases, the Karnataka government has issued an advisory where it urged people above 60 years those with comorbidities, pregnant women and lactating mothers, to wear face masks when outdoors. The government has also asked them to strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas.

The has been a spike in covid cases in Karnataka after the detection of JN.1 sub-variant in neighbouring Kerala. "All elderly (60 years and above), comorbid (particularly with kidney, heart, liver ailments, etc.), pregnant women and lactating mothers, when outdoor, shall wear face masks, and strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas," the advisory issued by Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services, Randeep D said.

Key Takeaways From The Circular Issued By Karnataka Government on Covid:

Karnataka government has issued an advisory where it urged people above 60 years those with comorbidities, pregnant women and lactating mothers, to wear face masks when outdoor.

The government has asked them to strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas.

The government has asked authorities in districts bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu to be vigilant

The Karnataka government has asked to ensure adequate testing and timely reporting of Covid cases.

In the context of the emergence of the JN.1 sub-variant, the ongoing winter, and the expected crowding particularly in closed spaces during the year-end and New Year festivities, the general public are advised to comply with the precautionary measures

All those with respiratory symptoms like fever, cough, cold, and running nose shall seek medical consultation early

They should wear face masks (covering nose and mouth) and avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas.

Good personal hygiene maintenance including frequent hand washing, is necessary

When unwell, stay at home, and minimise contact with other people, especially seniors and those who are vulnerable.

At crowded places, particularly, if not well-ventilated, wearing a mask is advised.

“When travelling overseas, stay vigilant and adopt relevant travel precautions, such as wearing mask at the airport and inside aircraft and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation,” the advisory said.

At present there is no need to panic or immediately ramp up the cross border (i.e. Kerala and Tamil Nadu states) surveillance by imposing restrictions.

“However, all bordering districts of the State to Kerala and Tamil Nadu have to be vigilant and ensure adequate testing and timely reporting of Covid cases. Testing of all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and at least 1 in 20 influenza-like illness (ILI) cases for COVID 19 at all private and Govt. tertiary centres including those in medical colleges, should be taken up,” the circular said.

