ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

live

Karnataka Haveri Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8

Karnataka Haveri Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage Haveri District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Election Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List from BJP, Congress, JDS and more on India.com.

Updated: May 13, 2023 6:47 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Shiggaon, Haveri (SC), Haveri election, Haveri election result, Haveri election updates, Haveri district election, Haveri district election result, Haveri district result live, Haverielection result 2023, karnataka Haverielection result 2023, Haveriassembly elections 2023, Haverielection result 2023 winner, Haverividhan sabha election results, karnataka assembly election 2023, karnataka election 2023, karnataka election result 2023, karnataka district wise winners, karnataka district candidates, karnataka assembly wise winners, karnataka district winners, karnataka mla winners, karnataka district, karnataka district seat, karnataka assembly seats, karnataka election, karnataka election result, karnataka election result 2023, karnataka election live, karnataka election result live, karnataka election result updates, karnataka election 2023, karnataka election 2023 updates, karnataka election result, karnataka assembly election 2023, karnataka election result live, karnataka assembly election, karnataka vote counting, karnataka polls, bjp, congress, Haveri election, karnataka, karnataka assembly, karnataka news, karnataka election, election 2023, Byadgi, Shashidhar Yeligar, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Mahaboobsab Dadusab Kalebag, Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, Basavaraj Somappa Bommai,
Karnataka Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Shiggaon, Haveri (SC), Byadgi, Hirekerur, Ranebennur to Begin at 8 AM.(Photo Credit: India.com)

Live Updates

Karnataka Election LIVE Updates For Haveri District: Tight security arrangements have been put in place as the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will begin today at 8 AM. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. This time, the electoral battle in Karnataka will see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and Janata Dal Secular  (JDS). According to the Election Commission (EC), Karnataka recorded a 73.19 per cent voter turnout in the May 10 assembly elections, the highest-ever voter turnout in the southern state. Stay Tuned With India.com For all the Latest Updates on Shiggaon, Haveri (SC), Byadgi, Hirekerur, and Ranebennur Counting Updates. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories