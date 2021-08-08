Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar clearly stated that there is no question of implementing statewide lockdown again. Notably, the Karnataka government on Friday imposed a weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra (states recording large number of COVID-19 cases). Besides, it has extended the night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. Earlier, the night curfew in the state was from 10 PM to 5 AM.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Night Curfew to Continue in Ballari & Vijayanagara Districts | Check Timing

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police has also invoked Section 144 in the city till August 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city. Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening News: Classes 9-12 to Start From August 23 on Alternate Days | Detail Plan Here

Following this speculations were rife that the new Basavaraj Bommai-led state government may impose statewide lockdown in view of surge in Covid cases. However, K Sudhakar, who retained Health and Medical Education portfolios in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet told The New Indian Express that the situation is under control and as of now there is no question of imposing a lockdown across the state. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Govt Imposes Night Curfew, Weekend Restrictions in Districts Bordering Kerala and Maharashtra

‘Appropriate decision on Recommendations of Technical Advisory Committee’

Furthermore, he added that the government will monitor the situation on a day-to-day basis and take appropriate decisions based on the opinions of experts and recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

Rise in COVID-19 cases in Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikmagalur

On being asked about the current situation in the state, the minister said that districts like Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikmagalur are reporting a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases. Besides, there are 162 active micro-containment zones. “Mahadevapura, East and Bommanahalli zones together comprise 65 per cent of the micro-containment zones in the capital city (Bengaluru). The situation is being monitored closely”, Sudhakar told the portal.

Night Curfew to Continue in Ballari, Vijaynagara

The Karnataka government has decided to extend the night curfew in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts. As per the state government’s notification, the night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in the districts.

Further, all social / political / sports / entertainment / academic / cultural / religious functions / other gatherings and large congregations will remain prohibited in districts at all hours. “Jathres, temple festivals, processions, and congregations not allowed,” it added. Any persons found violating the measures in the two districts will be liable under the relevant provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the state said, adding that legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions will be applicable against them.