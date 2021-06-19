New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Saturday announced further easing of lockdown restrictions in 19 of the 31 districts from June 21 in view of the positivity rate falling below five per cent and a decline in COVID-19 cases. “For the past one week, the COVID-19 positivity rate is less than five per cent in 16 districts, between five per cent and 10 per cent in 13 districts and above 10 per cent in Mysuru district. We have taken certain decisions on easing restrictions, based on the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 and after discussions with my cabinet colleagues,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters. Also Read - Breaking: Karnataka Relaxes Lockdown in 16 Districts; Shops, Restaurants to Open Till 5 PM | Full List of Guidelines Here

However, state-wide night curfew from 7 PM to 5 AM every day would continue and weekend curfew from 7 PM on Friday to 5 PM on Monday will remain in effect till July 5. The Chief Minister made it clear that easing the curbs should not be taken to mean that there are no more infections. “Easing restrictions should not be perceived as COVID-19 infections have reduced drastically. The relaxation has been given because people are in distress, business activities have stopped, and livelihoods have become difficult,” Yediyurappa said. He urged people to ensure this relaxation was a success by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown News: Bengaluru Traders Urge BS Yediyurappa Govt To Regulate Rents of Past 2 Months

The 16 districts with less than five per cent positivity rate and where COVID-19 curbs will be eased are:

Belagavi Mandya Koppal Chikkaballapura Tumakuru Kolar Bengaluru Urban BBMP limits Gadag Raichur Bagalkote Kalaburagi Haveri Ramanagar Yadgir Bidar

List of relaxations in these districts:

All shops can now remain open till 5 pm.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants without air conditioners will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy.

Outdoor shooting, bus and metro rail services with 50 per cent occupancy and outdoor sports without spectators will be allowed.

The government offices will be permitted to operate with 50 per cent occupancy.

Lodges, resorts and gymnasiums without ACs have also been given the nod to run their business with 50 per cent occupancy.

The restrictions as ordered on June 11 will continue in 13 districts with positivity rate between five per cent to 10 per cent. These 13 districts are: Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Relaxation in Timing Given For Shops, Restaurants; Private Office to Operate at 50% Capacity in 16 Districts | LIVE Updates