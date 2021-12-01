Bengaluru: In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases across the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai on Wednesday stated that Covid booster doses are required for the frontline health workers. The chief minister asserted that he will discuss the matter with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 2, Thursday. “I will be in the national capital on December 2 and will call on the Union Health Minister. I will discuss giving the booster doses to the health workers and Covid warriors. I will also discuss the scientific progress and the opinion of the Union government on booster doses,” he told reporters today.Also Read - Bengaluru Auto Rides Get Costlier From Today. Here Are The New Rates

He added, “We feel that at least the frontline and health workers should get the booster or third dose of Covid vaccination. It has been discussed with experts in the task force meetings. They have given the opinion that health workers should be administered booster doses.” Also Read - 'No Lockdown, But...', Karnataka CM Bommai Issues BIG Statement Amid Omicron Scare

Bommai’s statement comes as the increasing number of clusters in the state have become a cause of worry for the Health Department. Earlier on Tuesday, 15 students from Kerala studying nursing courses in the Tumkur district of the state had tested positive for Covid-19 there. Also Read - Omicron Variant: Karnataka Makes RT-PCR Test Must For International Fliers | Full Guidelines Here

Last week, more than 280 cases of Covid were also reported in Dharwad medical college. The authorities, however, heaved a sigh of relief as the infection did not spread out of the campus in the residential areas. Meanwhile, the state government has initiated stringent measures along the border areas of Kerala and Maharashtra to contain the spread of the virus.

Full list of restrictions for people arriving in Karnataka from Kerala and Maharashtra

Those arriving from Kerala or Maharashtra would be allowed only with RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours.The order will be applicable to everyone entering Karnataka irrespective of their vaccination status.

It is also mandatory for Keralites to have a double dose of vaccination before entering Karnataka.

All social & cultural events, conferences, seminars, academic events, etc. in educational institutions are expected to postponed for 2 months.

Conferences, seminars academic events, etc in educational institutions wherever possible may be postponed. Alternatively, it could be conducted in hybrid mode.

The Deputy Commissioners of districts bordering Kerala state have been asked to ensure that already established check posts are active and taking up 100 per cent screening of all those arriving from Kerala.

COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka

Karnataka logged 291 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths yesterday, taking the total number of infections to 29,96,148 and the toll to 38,211. The day also saw 745 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,51,492, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list in number of cases (185), as the city saw 654 discharges and 6 deaths.

The total number of active cases is now 6,416. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.47 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.74 per cent.