The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is likely to release the Karnataka NEET Counselling 2020 Mock allotment result today, November 23, 2020. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the result. Soon after the formal declaration of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the KEA i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. Also Read - After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Govt Mulls Banning Online Gambling Games | Decision Soon

As per the revised schedule released by the Authority, the provision to change option entry by eligible candidates would be activated from November 23 to November 24, 2020. Also Read - Half The Academic Year Gone But Many States in Dilemma Over Reopening Schools | Check Status Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - Karnataka: Now These Castes Also Demand Separate Boards After BSY's Pre-Poll Promise for Marathas

Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 link available on the home page.

A PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Here, we have also mentioned the important dates of the examination:

Publication of mock allotment results: November 23, 2020

Provision of change option entry by eligible candidates: November 23 to November 24, 2020

Publication of first round allotment result: November 24, 2020

Exercising choices by the seat allotted candidates: November 25 to November 26, 2020

Payment of fees and downloading of admission order: November 25 to November 27, 2020

Deposition of original documents: November 25 to November 28, 2020

Last date for reporting at the allotted medical/dental college: November 28, 2020

The candidates will have to appear for the document verification round at their respective colleges with admit card, result or rank letter, date of birth certificate, class 10 & 12 mark sheet and certificates, passport size photographs, provisional allotment letter, identity proof and reservation certificate. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of KEA.