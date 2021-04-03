New Delhi: A day after the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government announced fresh restrictions across the state to contain the spread of coronavirus, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that these guidelines were reimposed following the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) consisting of experts and the decision was not taken in haste. He asserted that it was inevitable to take certain strict measures so that things don’t go out of control. Sudhakar further said that if things are under control by April 20, people can expect certain relaxations as activities will be allowed to resume. Also Read - Bangladesh Imposes 7-Day Total Lockdown From April 5, Emergency Services Allowed

“The government is not happy by restricting activities. I have been requesting through the media for the last one month that a second wave is at our doorstep and if we don’t understand and take precautionary measures, the government will have no other options and may have to take serious measures,” news agency PTU quoted the minister as saying.

Furthermore, he stated that the Technical Advisory Committee has said that the second wave of coronavirus will be there for another two months, till the May end and the graph will start declining from June first week.

Meanwhile, the BS Yediyurappa government yesterday in a new set of guidelines ordered the closure of gyms, swimming pools and capped the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent in certain districts. The new restrictions imposed by the government through the guidelines will be in force till April 20.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, on the other hand, has decided to meet Chief Minister Yediyurappa to bring to his notice about the impact of capping the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent, on the industry, and is likely to seek relaxation so that it doesn’t impact films that have just been released.

Also, gym owners have demanded the government to reconsider the decision or allow them to operate with 50 per cent capacity or announce a package so that they can make payment for staff and use it for maintenance.

“There is pressure from some private schools to allow them to function, similar is the demand from gym, swimming pool and club owners, also people want to hold marriages with large gatherings”, the Minister said, adding that these measures are not permanent, let’s follow these temporary measures for some days… I’m not saying it (Covid- 19 spread) can be controlled 100 percent by these measures, but we can try to bring things under control.