Bengaluru/Karnataka: In the wake of rising COVID cases across the country, the Karnataka government on Monday made masks mandatory at public places with immediate effect and asked people to avoid unnecessary congregations. The decision was taken at a COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Bommai and attended by Cabinet ministers, Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) chairperson Sudarshan and other TAC members. "We've taken a couple of important decisions including issuing an advisory to all the people that masking should happen in public areas. We are asking people to avoid unnecessary congregations and maintain social distancing", said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar after the high-level meeting.

Important Decisions Taken at The High-Level Meeting

Masks are mandatory in public places.

Avoid unnecessary congregations.

Follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Maintain social distancing.

We've taken a couple of important decisions including issuing an advisory to all the people that masking should happen in public areas. We are asking people to avoid unnecessary congregations and maintain social distancing: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar pic.twitter.com/lJL4VEvUcm — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Fresh COVID Guidelines After April 27

Earlier on Sunday, Basavaraj Bommai had said that the state government will bring coronavirus guidelines after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 April. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Bommai urged the people to take all the necessary precautions and not to drop their guards.

“The Union government has already issued a caution alert. A slight increase in cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last 8-10 dats, Based on the experience of the last three waves, experts too have suggested suitable precautionary measures”, he added.