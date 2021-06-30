Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has tightened curbs for travellers coming from neighbouring state of Maharashtra amid rising concerns over delta plus variant of coronavirus. Most of the 50-odd cases found till date in the country are from Maharashtra. The Karnataka government has said that a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine needs to be compulsorily produced by passengers coming to the state from Maharashtra. Also Read - Karnataka Launches Vaccination Dive For Higher Class Students; Decision on Reopening Schools, Colleges Soon

“Negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi, personal transport, etc. This will also be applicable for all the flights originating from Maharashtra to Karnataka,” state chief secretary P Ravi Kumar said in an order, according to news agency PTI. Also Read - Assam Exempts Mandatory COVID Test For Those Fully Vaccinated Entering State

Here are the fresh guidelines issued by Karnataka govt for travellers from Maharashtra: