Karpoori Thakur, Former Bihar CM, To Be Awarded Bharat Ratna | All You Need To Know

Karpoori Thakur was born on January, 24 1924. He was popularly known as Jan Nayak. He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from December 1970 to June 1971 (Socialist Party/Bharatiya Kranti Dal), and from December 1977 to April 1979 (Janata Party).

New Delhi: Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur will be conferred with India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. Thakur was born on January 24 1924. He was popularly known as Jan Nayak. He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from December 1970 to June 1971 (Socialist Party/Bharatiya Kranti Dal), and from December 1977 to April 1979 (Janata Party).

He died on February 17, 1988.

Thakur served as the President of Samyukta Socialist Party. He is called a mentor to the prominent Bihari leaders such as Lalu Prasad Yadav, Ram Vilas Paswan, Devendra Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight on Government’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Thakur. “I am very happy that the Government of India has decided to honor the great leader of social justice, Karpoori Thakur ji, with Bharat Ratna. On the occasion of his birth centenary, this decision will make the countrymen proud,” PM Modi said.

“Karpoori ji’s unwavering commitment and visionary leadership for the upliftment of the backward and the deprived has left an indelible mark on the socio-political scenario of India. This Bharat Ratna is not only a humble recognition of his incomparable contribution, but it will also further promote harmony in the society,” he added.

I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring… pic.twitter.com/9fSJrZJPSP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

All You Need To Know About Karpoori Thakur

Karpoori Thakur was born to Gokul Thakur and Ramdulari Devi at Pitaunjhia village in Samastipur District of Bihar.

Thakur joined the All India Students Federation.

As a student activist, he left his graduate college to join the Quit India Movement.

For his participation in the Indian independence movement, he spent 26 months in prison.[3]

After India gained independence, Thakur worked as a teacher in his village’s school.

He became a member of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in 1952 from Tajpur constituency as a Socialist Party candidate.

He was arrested for leading P & T employees during the general strike of the Central Government employees in 1960.

In 1970, he undertook a fast unto death for 28 days to promote the cause of Telco labourers.

As the education minister of Bihar, Thakur removed English as the compulsory subject for the matriculation curriculum.

Thakur served as a minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, before becoming the first non-Congress socialist Chief Minister of Bihar in 1970.

He also enforced total prohibition of alcohol in Bihar.

During his reign, many schools and colleges were established in his name in the backward areas of Bihar.

A socialist leader, Thakur was close to Jaya Prakash Narayan.

During the emergency in India (1975–77), he and other prominent leaders of Janata Party led the “Total Revolution” movement aimed at non-violent transformation of the Indian society.

In the 1977 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, the ruling Indian National Congress suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Janata Party.

After the Janata Party came to power, Thakur became Chief Minister of Bihar for the second time by winning the legislative party election against Bihar Janata Party President Satyendra Narayan Sinha, formerly of Congress [O], by a vote of 144 to 84.

When Janata Party split in July 1979, Karpoori Thakur sided with the outgoing Charan Singh faction. He was elected from Samastipur (Vidhan Sabha constituency) to Bihar Vidhan Sabha as Janata Party (Secular) candidate in 1980 elections.

His party changed its name to Bharatiya Lok Dal later, and Thakur was elected to Bihar Vidhan Sabha as its candidate in 1985 election from Sonbarsa constituency.

He passed away before this Vidhan Sabha could complete its term.

Thakur introduced reservation for the backward classes in the Government jobs, in 1978.

In 1977; Devendra Prasad Yadav resigned from the Bihar Vidhan Sabha and paved the way for Thakur to contest the Phulparas Vidhan Sabha constituency by-election.

Thakur won by the margin of 65000 votes, defeating Ram Jaipal Singh Yadav of INC.

