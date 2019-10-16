While a number of Hindu married women are looking forward to October 17, the occasion of Karva Chauth — the firts-timers, for sure, are getting cold feet thinking a complete day without food and drink. With time, one gets used to this ritual. But there are stepping stones and all starts from starting the preparation a day before.

Don’t have oily, heavy dinner the night before

It’s a common mistake to load up on heavy, filling food the night before thinking that it would help you sail through the next day. It doesn’t work like that. Instead, it may lead to indigestion and an upset stomach. So, take your normal dinner. Try to increase liquid intake from a day before.

Have a healthy Sargi

Not many women want to eat Sargi as they don’t feel hungry so early in the morning. Keep it a healthy mix and don’t skip it. Eat dry fruits and nuts along with fruits.

Don’t overexert yourself

If you are going to the office, take a cab. Don’t overexert yourself. If you are at home, relax. Watch a movie at home.

Distract yourself during lunchtime

While all your colleagues are going to lunch, you can take a small stroll, listen to music, read something. Even if you are on fast, carry a bottle of water with you. If you feel uneasy, take a sip. Don’t continue the fast.

Break the fast in the right way

Don’t go overboard when it’s time to break the fast. First, drink plenty of water. Then proceed to solid food. Don’t overeat. You will feel lighter the next day.