Home

News

Kashmir Cop, Govt Doctor Sacked By J-K Admin Over ‘Terror Links’

Kashmir Cop, Govt Doctor Sacked By J-K Admin Over ‘Terror Links’

The Jammu And Kashmir Administration has terminated the services of four employees, including a doctor and a police constable for allegedly aiding terrorist outfits.

Representative Image

Jammu And Kashmir News: Four government employees, including a policeman and a doctor, were sacked the Jammu And Kashmir Administration for allegedly having links with terrorist groups operating in the erstwhile state.

Trending Now

On Wednesday, an official order issued stated that the administration has ample information about the following persons as to warrant their dismissal from service in the “interest of the security of the state”.

You may like to read

In the order, Commissioner/Secretary, General Administration Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir said that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in all these cases.

“Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, after considering the facts and circumstances of these individual cases and on the basis of the information available, is satisfied that the activities of the following persons are such as to warrant their dismissal from their service,” reads the order.

The government has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to terminate the services of the four government employees identified as Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan, Assistant Professor (Medicine), SMHS Hospital, Srinagar; Abdul Majeed Bhat, a constable in Jammu and Kashmir police; Farooq Ahmad Mir, a teacher in the Higher Education Department; and Abdul Salam Rather, a laboratory bearer in the Higher Education Department.

The order issued on November 21 will be implemented with immediate effect.

The dismissal of the four government officers follows J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s policy of “zero tolerance against terrorism.”.

In July, the government of Jammu and Kashmir terminated the services of three state employees for allegedly working with Pakistan-backed terror outfits.

In the last three years, the Union Territory administration has invoked 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution to sack more than 50 employees, who were drawing a salary from the government but were allegedly aiding Pakistan based terror outfits.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Jammu & Kashmir News on India.com.