New Delhi: A day after US President Donald Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said Kashmir is a bilateral matter and it does not need America’s intervention.

Saying that President Trump’s offer on Kashmir wasn’t new, officials at the Ministry of External Affairs said India’s response isn’t going to be new either.

“India has always rejected third party role in its bilateral relationship with Pakistan, including several offers of mediation made by President Trump,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

As per updates, the US President, who is facing an impeachment trial at home in the US, is visiting India in February.

The statement from the MEA comes after President Trump at World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos on Tuesday had revealed that he was discussing Kashmir issue with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We’re working together on some borders, and we’re talking about Kashmir and the relation to what’s going on with Pakistan and India. And if we can help, we certainly will be helping. And we’ve been watching that and following it very, very closely,” Trump had said.

Trump had said this ahead of his meeting with Pakistan PM Imran Khan on the sidelines of the WEF summit in Davos.

Prior to meeting Trump, PM Khan had posted a tweet, saying, “There is an urgent need for the UNSC to insist India allow UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observer Group in India) return” to the Line of Control in Kashmir.

“I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LOC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LOC,” Khan had threatened.

Trump had also said that the US is watching the developments between India and Pakistan over Kashmir ‘very closely’ and repeated his offer to help resolve the longstanding dispute between the two neighbours.

