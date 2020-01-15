New Delhi: As the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold the second closed-door meeting on Kashmir issue on Wednesday night in New York, French diplomatic sources said that their country will oppose a fresh request by a member country for discussion on Kashmir in UNSC.

France reiterated its stand on Kashmir, saying the consistent position of the country has been that the Kashmir issue must be settled bilaterally between India and Pakistan.

As per the update, the meeting of the UNSC comes after a consistent push from China. Prior to this, a similar meeting on Kashmir issue was held in the UNSC in August last year. China had called for the meeting after India in August scrapped Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Other member countries of the UNSC – France, Russia, the US and the UK, except China, have time and again supported New Delhi’s position that disputes between India and Pakistan are bilateral matters and it should be solved bilaterally.

On the other hand, the US has also made it clear that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir are an internal matter to India.

In August, France had also stated that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and had asked the two countries to resolve their differences through political dialogue.

France had also asked the two countries to exercise restraint for de-escalation and easing the situation. “It is essential to abstain from any measure likely to aggravate tensions,”France had said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan grew worse after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.