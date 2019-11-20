New Delhi: Slamming Pakistan for its repeated plea to the United Nations to reject India’s decision to bifurcate the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, India issued a stern statement reminding international organisations that their effort may not be in tune with the realities on the ground.

Delivering India‘s National Statement at the UN Security Council Open Debate on “The role of reconciliation in maintaining international peace and security”. Full statement at https://t.co/1Iquwb0Xpy pic.twitter.com/jAe15dGtNk — Nagaraj Naidu IFS (@NagNaidu08) November 20, 2019

In his statement in UN Security Council Open Debate om the role of reconciliation in maintaining international peace and security, ambassador K Nagraj Naidu said, “Well-meaning reconciliation efforts of the UN or the wider international humanitarian community may not be in tune with the realities on the ground. Expecting domestic actors to uncritically embrace external norms and ideas as inherently superior to domestic ones is unrealistic.”

“In this context, our view is that the UN must play a supportive and facilitating role, which is non-prescriptive. The UN must ensure inclusiveness, ownership and participation of all stakeholders in the reconciliation process. Equally important is UN’s support for humanitarian assistance, protection and promotion of human rights, and

facilitation of political reconciliation processes, in accordance with the principles of neutrality and impartiality,” the statement added.

In his sixth letter to the United States, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, India’s actions in Kashmir were in complete violation of several Security Council resolutions.

“We reject an unwarranted reference by the delegation of Pakistan, earlier today, to the situation in an integral part of India. Let me recall that both sides have solemnly agreed to resolve such issues through means as agreed to by the parties,” India’s statement read.