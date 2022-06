KEN vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC One Day Challenge League B Fantasy Hints

KEN vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC One Day Challenge League B Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Kenya vs Hong Kong, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Kyambogo Cricket Oval at 12:30 PM IST June 27, MondayAlso Read - RAN VS DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils, Playing 11s For Today’s Match JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 1.00 PM IST June 27, Monday

Here is the CWC One Day Challenge League B Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KEN vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction, KEN vs HK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KEN vs HK Playing 11s CWC One Day Challenge League B, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bermuda and Italy, Fantasy Playing Tips –CWC One Day Challenge League B. Also Read - Pride Parade 2022: Chennai Gleams in Colours of Rainbow Pride Parade, Dances To Tunes of Love | Watch

TOSS – The CWC One Day Challenge League B toss between Kenya vs Hong Kong will take place at 12:00 PM (IST). Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah on Standby to Lead India in 5th Test vs England if Rohit Sharma's Misses Out: Report

Time – 12:30 PM

Venue: Kyambogo Cricket Oval

KEN vs HK My Dream11 Team

Irfan Karim (C), Zeeshan Ali (VC), Babar Hayat, Rakesh Patel, Kinchit Shah, Adit Gorawara, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshad, Emmanuel Bundi, Vraj Patel, Ayush Shukla

KEN vs HK Probable Playing XI

Kenya: Rushab Patel, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Collins Obuya, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche (c), Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel

Hong Kong: Adit Gorawara (wk), Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfa