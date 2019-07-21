Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains hit Kerala on Sunday, four people lost their lives while three others, including two fishermen, went missing.

Meanwhile, in wake of the heavy rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert in Kannur, Kasargod, Idukki, and Kozhikode districts till July 23.

According to a PTI report, the body of one of the missing fishermen was found in Kollam district. “A search is on for the remaining two missing fishermen. A Coast Guard ship and two boats of Marine Enforcement have been pressed into service,” an official told PTI.

Another body was found in the Kottayam’s Meenachil river.

As per the weather department’s forecast, Kannur and Kasargod districts will receive “extremely heavy rainfall” on Tuesday.

An orange has bee sounded in Kottayam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Malappuram till July 25.

The IMD has issued red alert for Wayanad from July 19 to 22, warning of rain in excess of 20 cm. It has also issued red alert for Malappuram and Kannur districts for July 19 and Kasargod district for July 20.