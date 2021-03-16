Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Tuesday released the list of 6 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections Polls 2021. The party has fielded P C Vishnunath from Kundara and V.V Prakash from Nilambur. Earlier, Congress on Sunday released the list of 86 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala. Also Read - Rahul Bhaiya, Your Tube Light Lit Up Very Late: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Slams Rahul Gandhi During Election Rally in Assam

“We’re announcing the names of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls today. KSU state president KM Abhijeet will contest from Kozhikode, VT Balram from Thrithala, Shafi Parambil from Palakkad, and Anil Akkara from Wadakkanchery,” said Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran. Also Read - Kerala Mahila Congress Chief Lathika Subhash Shaves Head, Submits Resignation After Being Denied Ticket

Congress has fielded former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy from Puthuppally, while Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will contest from Haripad, Padmaja Venugopal from Thrissur, VD Satheesan from Paravur, K Babu from Thrippunithura and PT Thomas from Thrikkakkara, said the Kerala Congress chief.

“K Muraleedharan will contest from Nemom Assembly constituency, Bindu Krishna from Kollam, R Selvaraj from Neyyattinkara, and Dr SS Lal from Kazhakootam seats,” he added.