Kozhikode: Kerala cops are winning the internet, after they recently came to the rescue of 10-year-old Abin, a class V student of Elampilad UP School in Kozhikode.

It all started when the kid decided to approach the police with a handwritten complaint after his and his brother’s cycles were not repaired for nearly three months.

In a complaint dated November 25, Abin, wrote that he and his brother had given the cycles for repair work on September 5. The boy then submitted the complaint to the Meppayur police station and requested them to get the cycles repaired immediately.

“We haven’t received the cycles yet. They had collected Rs 200 for repairing the cycles. Sometimes they don’t attend the call. And when they do, they repeat they’ll repair them. Whenever we went to the shop, we found it was closed,” Abin wrote in the complaint.

Taking action, Officer Radhika NP then went to the repair shop to enquire why the cycles were not repaired. When asked about it, the shopkeeper told the cop that he was initially sick and then got busy with his son’s wedding.

But finally, he repaired the cycle and returned it. Kerala police took to Facebook to share the incident along with a collage featuring the kid and his letter.

Later, the police also updated an image of the kid along with his brother and their cycles. This heartwarming gesture earned a lot of praise from netizens.

A user said, “Those children will surely believe that we will have the help and protection of Kerala police in any situation.”