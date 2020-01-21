New Delhi: Hours after news reports surfaced that eight Indian tourists were found dead at a resort in central Nepal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday in a letter urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to extend assistance to families of the deceased. Notably, the eight people were from the south Indian state of Kerala.

Taking quick action to the incident, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the state police chief has been asked to contact the Nepal police and take necessary steps.

“As soon as the shocking news of the death of 8 tourists from Kerala, in a hotel room in Nepal’s Daman reached us, the state police chief was instructed to contact the Nepal police and take necessary action,” Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

He also added that the officials from the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs have also contacted the Indian embassy in Nepal to return the bodies as soon as possible.

“On CM’s direction, NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) officials contacted Indian embassy in Nepal to return the bodies as soon as possible. Indian Envoy to Nepal and a doctor from India are in hospital in Kathmandu. Bodies expected to be brought back tomorrow,” he added further.

The development comes after eight Indian tourists, hailing from Kerala, were found unconscious at a resort in central Nepal. They died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The eight deceased, including four children, were part of a group of 15 people who went to visit Daman near Kathmandu.

However, police suspect that the death could be due to suffocation as all these people had stayed in the same room at night and had turned on a gas heater to keep themselves warm.

The postmortem will be carried out today and the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.