Stay Hydrated, Add More Fruits To Diet: Kerala Govt Issues Advisory As Temperature Soars in State

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert indicating above-normal maximum temperatures in Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Alappuzha districts.

Women cover their faces with scarves to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has issued an advisory for the people, urging them to stay hydrated amid the rising temperature in the state. On Saturday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority issued an alert indicating above-normal maximum temperatures in Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Alappuzha districts.

State Health Minister Veena George warned people of heatstroke and other diseases during the summer season. “One should drink plenty of fluids and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest times of the day,” the minister said in a release.

Here Are The Key Takeaways From The Advisory:

The government has urged the people of the state to stay hydrated

The authorities have asked the people of the state to drink plenty of fluids and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest times of the day

Government has urged the people to wear loose clothes and add more fruits and salads to their diet.

With temperatures soaring by the day in the state, the Kerala government said it was planning to implement a “water-bell” system at schools to ensure that students drink adequate water to keep their bodies hydrated during summer.

Kerala is the first state to introduce this system in the country, state General Education Minister’s office said on Saturday. Under the new initiative, the bell would be at 10.30 am and 2.30 pm in all schools to remind children to drink water.

(With PTI Inputs)

(With PTI Inputs)