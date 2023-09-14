Kerala HORROR: Man Sets Afire Sleeping Son, His Family Over Domestic Tiff

Home

The accused, Johnson, set ablaze his son, daughter-in-law and their minor son after dousing the room they were sleeping in with petrol.

New Delhi: A 38-year-old man and his 12-year-old son died of burn injuries while his wife sustained grievous injuries after the trio were allegedly set on fire by the man’s father while they were asleep at their home in Thrissur district of Kerala.

According to the police, on late Wednesday night, the accused, identified as Johnson, allegedly doused with petrol the room in which his son, daughter-in-law and minor grandson were asleep and set it on fire.

The incident was reported from Chirakakode under Mannuthy police station limits.

Johnson’s son Joji, his wife Liji (33) and their 12-year-old son Tendulkar had suffered serious burn injuries, and they were admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam, they said, adding that while Joji and his minor son succumbed to their injuries, his wife, Liji, is battling for her life in the hospital, having suffered 50 percent burns.

Quoting a spokesperson at the private hospital where the victims were admitted, PTI reported that the victims had sustained 90 percent burn injuries and put on life support, however, they succumbed to their injuries on Thursday.

Meanwhile, police said the accused, Johnson, allegedly tried to die by suicide after committing the heinous crime. An official said Johnson ingested poison in an attempt to take his own life and also sustained burn injuries in the incident.

They said Johnson was found lying unconscious on the terrace of the house when police searched the premises. He is currently under medical treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur where his condition i stated to be critical.

Police said a family dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the crime.

Reports quoting the family’s neighbours said that Johnson and his son were often engaged in heated arguments for the last two years which ultimately led to this horrendous incident.

They said that locals noticed plumes of smoke and fire rising out of the house and tried to douse the flames.

A police official said a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

