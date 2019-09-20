Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-282 Results: The Kerala state lottery department on Thusday declared the results of Thiruvonam Bumper BR-69 & Karunya Plus KN-282 lottery. The Official results, which were announced at 2:55 PM yesterday was uploaded later at http://www.keralalotteries.com.

The first prize is of Rs 70 lakh, the second prize is of Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winners will get prize money of Rupees 1 lakh, while the fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 5,000 and 1,000 respectively. Besiedes, there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 which will be given d to multiple winners.

Ticket number PH 203882 won the first pize which bagged a whopping Rs 70 Lakh. PM 270048 won the second prize worth Rs 5 lakh. PA 889792, PB 555373, PC 842709, PD 546765, PE 566337, PF 515508, PG 562747, PH 427509, PJ 538777, PK 808890, PL 159420, PM 500318 won the third prize worth Rs 1 Lakh each.

Those who bagged the consolation prize are: PA 203882, PB 203882, PC 203882, PD 203882, PE 203882, PF 203882, PG 203882, PJ 203882, PK 203882, PL 203882, PM 203882.

Besides, there is a Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery wherein the first prize is of Rs 12 crore, the second prize is of Rs 50 lakh and the third prize is of Rs 10 lakh. Besides, there is a consolation prize as well worth Rs 5 lakh. Get complete results at http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery: How To Check The Result?

Log in to http://www.keralalotteries.com/

Click on the ‘Lottery Result’ tab

Click on the ‘view’ link for Karunya KN 282

The complete result will be downloaded