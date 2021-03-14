Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash on Sunday shaved her head and submitted her resignation after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections 2021. Accusing the party of not giving enough representation to women, Lathika went on to tonsure her head in protest. Also Read - Kerala Assembly Polls: BJP Releases List of 112 Candidates, E Sreedharan to Contest From Palakkad

The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 86 candidates for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy will contest from Puthuppally, while Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has been fielded from Haripad Assembly constituency. Also Read - Congress Releases Star Campaigners’ list For Assam Polls; Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Siddhu Among Top Names

Sitting MP from Vadakara K Muraleedharan, who is the son of veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran, will contest in Nemom, the only seat in the state currently represented by the BJP. Kerala assembly poll will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will be on May 2. Also Read - Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Among Star Campaigners For West Bengal Elections | Complete List Here