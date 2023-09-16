Home

Nipah Virus: Kerala High Court Asks Govt To Issue Guidelines For Sabarimala Pilgrimage

Kerala High Court has asked the state government to issue guidelines, if required, for pilgrimage to Sabarimala when it opens for monthly puja in view of the outbreak.

A hospital staff at Ernakulam General Hospital, in Kochi. Photo Courtesy: IANS

Nipah Virus Update: The state of Kerala is grappling with a renewed surge in Nipah cases – the brain-damaging virus which spreads through contact with the body fluids of infected bats, pigs or people. On Friday, a fresh case of virus was confirmed in Kerala’s Kozhikode, taking the total number of infections to six while the fatalities remain two. Noting the threat of the deadly virus, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government to issue guidelines, if required, for pilgrimage to Sabarimala when it opens for monthly puja in view of the outbreak.

The court asked the Travancore Devaswom Board commissioner to hold discussions with the health secretary and take a decision on the matter. The hilltop shrine in Pathanamthitta district opens for five days every Malayalam month. This month, it will open for pilgrims on Sunday.

The state government, meanwhile, informed the court that restrictions have been imposed in the northern Kozhikode district.

Rajeev Bahl, the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has informed that the mortality rate in Nipah virus infection cases is much higher compared to the Covid-19 infection. He further added that while the in Covid-19 the mortality was no more than 2% to 3%, in Nipah virus infection cases the mortality rate has ranged between 40% to 70%. “The medicine being procured from Australia needs to be given during the early stage of the infection.” CMR DG Rajeev Bahl said.

Schools Closed In Kozhikode:

The Kerala government has decided to keep all the educational institutes in Kozhikode for a week until next Sunday as a precautionary measure. The students will however have to attend the online classes. Meanwhile, all hospitals treating Nipah cases have been directed to form a medical board to meet twice a day and to hand over the report to the health department.

Kerala Nipah: 297 People In High-risk Contact List

The number of persons in the contact list of Nipahpositive cases has risen to 1,080, with 130 more contacts traced on Friday in Kerala. There are 297 persons in the high-risk contact list, of whom 122 are health workers.

