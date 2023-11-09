Home

Kerala Secretariat Receives Bomb Threat, Police HQ Receive Message

Kerala Police on Thursday carried out a thorough search of the state Secretariat, the administrative complex, after receiving a bomb threat.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police Headquarters received a bomb threat to Kerala Secretariat today. Based on the call, police conducted a search at the Secretariat and surrounding areas. It was confirmed as a fake threat call, caller detained at Pozhiyoor police station.

