Kerala Secretariat Receives Bomb Threat, Police HQ Receive Message
Kerala Police on Thursday carried out a thorough search of the state Secretariat, the administrative complex, after receiving a bomb threat.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police Headquarters received a bomb threat to Kerala Secretariat today. Based on the call, police conducted a search at the Secretariat and surrounding areas. It was confirmed as a fake threat call, caller detained at Pozhiyoor police station.
— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023
