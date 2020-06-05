In yet another shocking incident, a woman was gangraped in front of her five year-old son in Kerala’s capital city Thiruvananthapuram last night. In her complaint, the woman said that she was forced to drink liquor allegedly by her husband after which he along with four friends assaulted, burnt her with cigarette and raped her. Police said that all the five accused have been arrested.

The incident came to light after the 25-year-old woman, approached police and complained against her husband and his four friends. The woman told police that her husband had taken her and their two children to the beach at nearby Puthucurichy on Thursday and later to a friend's house nearby, where she was forcefully fed alcohol and sexually assaulted in front of her elder son. She managed to escape from there and pleaded for help from a young man, who saw in heran inebriated state, and took her to her house and informed police.