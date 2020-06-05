New Delhi:
In yet another shocking incident, a woman was gangraped in front of her five year-old son in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram last night. In her complaint, the woman said that she was forced to drink liquor allegedly by her husband after which he along with four friends assaulted, burnt her with cigarette and raped her. Police said that all the five accused have been arrested.
The incident came to light after the 25-year-old woman, approached police and complained against her husband and his four friends. The woman told police that her husband had taken her and their two children to the beach at nearby Puthucurichy on Thursday and later to a friend's house nearby, where she was forcefully fed alcohol and sexually assaulted in front of her elder son. She managed to escape from there and pleaded for help from a young man, who saw in heran inebriated state, and took her to her house and informed police.
"A case has been registered against the five accused for kidnapping, assaulting and gangrape. We have verified the matter and recorded the arrest of the five people including the husband. We are looking into the matters related to this incident", a police official told PTI. He added that a case under Protection of children from sexual offices Act has also been charged against the accused as the incident took place in front of the 5-year-old child.
KK Shailaja, Kerala’s health and family welfare minister also took cognizance of the matter. She asked the state police chief to take stringent action against the culprits as “such cruelty happened in front of her child.
Besides, the Kerala State Women’s Commission on its own registered a case and sought report from the Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP.