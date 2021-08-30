Thiruvananthapuram: As a complete lockdown was observed on Sunday, Kerala witnessed a marginal drop in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases, as compared to the last four days. As many as 29,836 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours in the state, taking the state’s total confirmed cases to 4,007,408. Meanwhile the death toll reached 20,541 after 75 people succumbed to the infection. The test positivity rate is 19.67 per cent was recorded out of 1,51,670 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The coastal state has logged more than 190,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths in a week.Also Read - This Company is Offering 1-month Salary, ₹10 Lakh Lottery As Bonus to Its Employees Who Stay Fit

Among districts, Thrissur reported 3965, Kozhikode 3548, Malappuram 3190, Ernakulam 3178, Palakkad 2816, Kollam 2266, Thiruvananthapuram 2150, Kottayam 1830, Kannur 1753, Alappuzha 1498, Pathanamthitta 1178, Wayanad 1002, Idukki 962 and Kasaragod 500. There are currently 5,33,817 people under quarantine in various districts of the state. Out of these, 5,03,762 are under home / institutional quarantine and 30,055 in hospitals. Also Read - Mumbai: 18 Inmates at Mankhurd Children's Home Test Positive For COVID-19 Within 3 Days

New Testing Strategy Also Read - South Africa Detects Potential Covid Variant Of Interest C.1.2, Compares it to Delta, Beta Strains

State Health Minister Veena George said that a revised Covid-19 testing strategy is being introduced in the state in the wake of 71 per cent out of total population eligible to be vaccinated taking at least first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus. “Guidelines have also been issued based on the vaccination status in the districts. More people will be screened to know the exact extent of the spread of the disease in the community. The COVID spread will be assessed in all the districts based on sentinel and random samples. All the districts would take random samples to find out any new clusters of COVID outbreaks,” she said.

The minister said that in districts where the first dose of the vaccine has been given above 80 per cent, RTPCR is recommended for individuals with any symptoms like mild sore throat, cough, and diarrhea. “Antigen testing will be conducted at this location as part of Sentinel Surveillance. This test is performed on people with high social contact such as shops, malls, offices, institutions, and transit sites. Antigen will also be sufficient for a random test to assess the disease status in the district. The old system will continue in local government areas where the first dose of the vaccine is given below 80 per cent,” said Veena George. Minister directed that the collected samples should be sent to the labs without delay and the positive and negative results should be uploaded as soon as possible. “Strict action will be taken against the labs which do against this. District Health Department Officers will check the quality of Antigen and RTPCR test kits,” she added.