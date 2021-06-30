Thiruvananthapuram: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Wednesday said that it is set to resume the metro train services from 1st July onwards strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols after 53 days. “Initially, train services will resume from 08:00 hrs to 20:00 hrs with a headway of 10 mins during peak hours and 15 mins during non-peak hours,” Kochi Metro Rail Limited said. Also Read - World Bank Grants $500 Million to Support India’s Informal Workforce, Cope With Pandemic

