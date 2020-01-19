New Delhi: Five days after moving the Supreme Court against the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that his state will not implement any act that has RSS behind it. He also went on to say that PM Modi gave the lame excuse that NRC was not even discussed.

“PM Modi gave the lame excuse that NRC was not even discussed, but Home Minister Amit Shah had made clear that it’ll be implemented across the country. Any Act in our country should be Constitutional. Kerala will not implement any act that has RSS behind it,” Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

On January 16, the Kerala government moved the Supreme Court against the CAA which grants Indian citizenship to minorities from three countries – Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Filing the plea in the apex court, the Kerala government stated that the CAA violates Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution and is violative of the basic structure principle of secularism as well.

The move to move the apex court came days after the state passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the CAA in its assembly.

Prior to this, the Kerala Chief Minister had written letters to his counterparts in 11 states urging them to consider passing a similar resolution like that of his state.

In the recent week, Punjab has also passed a similar resolution in the state assembly with the objective not to implement the CAA.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the party plans to bring similar resolutions in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

He said by bringing such resolutions in different states, the Congress will send a clear message to the Central Government to reconsider the Act.

“After Punjab, we are thinking about bringing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. It would be a clear message to the Central Government to reconsider the Act,” Congress leader Ahmed Patel said.

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government is also planning to pass a similar resolution against the CAA in the state Assembly.