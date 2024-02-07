Home

KFC In Ayodhya? Here’s What Temple Town Administration Says

Ayodhya district administration clarified that KFC, which is renown for its world-famous fried chicken, can sell non-veg food items if the outlet falls outside the restricted zone.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Temple town Ayodhya, home of the grand-old grand Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, can have Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlets but won’t be allowed to sell non-vegetarian items, district officials have said.

In a statement, Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar said the American fast food giant is welcome open its outlets in the town but can only sell vegetarian food items in the restricted zone where the sale and consumption of meat, fish and other non-veg items was banned by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government prior to the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony last month.

Kumar clarified that KFC, which is renown for its world-famous fried chicken, can sell non-veg food items if the outlet falls outside the restricted zone.

“KFC, and everyone else, are welcome to open their outlets in Ayodhya but if they decide to set up their ventures inside the restricted zone where there is a ban on sale and consumption of non-vegetarian products and liquor, then they can only sell vegetarian food at these places,” Kumar said, adding that no such restriction applies outside the 15 kilometre zone in the temple city.

“There is no such restriction in the rest of the area of Ayodhya,” he added.

The sale or purchase of non-vegetarian products has been banned by the Ayodhya administration with the Panch Kosi Marg– the 15 km area surrounding the Ram Mandir. Sale and consumption of liquor is also banned in the area.

Ayodhya has witnessed a massive surge in the number of tourists after the Ram Temple was thrown open to the public following the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony January 22. The rapid influx has witnessed the setting up of various eateries and restaurants near the temple to cater to the ever increasing number of devotees.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was held January 22 amidst much fanfare and anticipation as the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled in the presence of PM Modi who led the rituals at the consecration ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Ayodhya has witnessed a massive uptick in the number of visitors following the inauguration of the Ram Mandir as many special trains have been started to handle the rush.

(With inputs from agencies)

