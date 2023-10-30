Home

Kharsia Assembly Election 2023: Can Congress Repeat Its 2018 Performance?

The Election Commission (EC) announced that the Chhattisgarh assembly election will be held in two phases. While the first phase of the election will be held on November 7th, the second phase will be on November 17th. The counting of votes will be done on December 3rd.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: The Election Commission (EC) announced that the Chhattisgarh assembly election will be held in two phases. While the first phase of the election will be held on November 7th, the second phase will be on November 17th. The counting of votes will be done on December 3rd. Date of notification: October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase). Kharsia assembly constituency is one of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Kharsia comes under Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh State.

In 2018, Umesh Patel of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Op Choudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 16967 votes.

Kharsia Assembly Constituency: Key Updates

Kharsia Assembly constituency falls under the Raigarh Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gomati Sai won from Raigarh Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 66027 votes by defeating Laljeet Singh Rathia of the Indian National Congress.

Date of Polling: Friday, 17 November 202

Date of Counting: Sunday, 03 December 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Key Updates

Date of notification: October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase).

Last date of nominations: October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 21st, 2023(First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 23rd, 2023 (First phase),November 2nd , 2023 (Second phase)

Chhattisgarh election 2023: Voting on: November 7th, 2023 (First phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second phase)

Chhattisgarh election 2023: Result on: December 3rd, 2023

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the last date for filing nomination papers will be October 20th, 2023 for the first phase and October 30th, 2023 for the second.

