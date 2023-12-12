Home

News

Khelo India Para Games 2023: Paralympian Yogesh Kathuniya, Paramjeet Kumar Live Up To Billing

Khelo India Para Games 2023: Paralympian Yogesh Kathuniya, Paramjeet Kumar Live Up To Billing

Kathuniya will be vying to bag the honours in the Paris Paralympics next year and will remain the focus as India’s para athletes prepare for the Summer Games

Yogesh Kathuniya

New Delhi: Skill, will and thrill were on view as the athletes cranked up their game to corner glory in the Khelo India Para Games in the Capital on Tuesday. Seasoned star and Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya of Haryana bagged a gold in the discus throw for F56 category with an effort of 40.09m. The 26-year-old, who developed a rare neurological condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome when he was only nine years old, took up para sports in 2017. He tried several disciplines but instantly fell in love with discus throw.

Trending Now

Kathuniya will be vying to bag the honours in the Paris Paralympics next year and will remain the focus as India’s para athletes prepare for the Summer Games. In the same category, Birbhadra Singh of UP finished second with a throw of 36.24m and Tamil Nadu’s Prakash V clinched a bronze with 33.91m.

You may like to read

Meanwhile another international star Paramjeet Kumar, who won India’s first ever World Championships medal in powerlifting, lived up to the billing in power lifting for the elite 49kg category. Paramjeet Kumar stole the show with his exploits in the powerlifting arena as he won gold with a massive 150kg in the Elite 49kg category.

For someone who has brought laurels to India in the international stage and won the biggest medals, his performance in the Khelo India was inspirational. Paramjeet’s presence meant the lesser known athletes could also find inspiration and get their competitive juices flowing.

Coming second in the same section was Dilip Shukla of Gujarat with 121 kg for silver. The bronze medal was won by Mayabhai Bhammar, also from Gujarat. Mayabhai came up with a best effort of 105kg for bronze.

Jaspreet Kaur won the paralifting gold medal in the elite 45kg category with an inspired effort of 85kg at the Khelo India Para Games on Tuesday. The girl from Punjab stood head and shoulders above the rest of the field, even as Sapna Shah from Gujarat took silver with 47kg. Sonam Patil of Maharashtra won bronze, with her best of 40kg.

In the elite 41kg category, Manpreet Kaur looked in sublime form as she managed a massive effort of 85kg in her third effort. Shukla Bidkar of Maharashtra came second for a silver finish (50kg) while Nayna Rabari of Gujarat was third. Her bronze effort was 47kg.

Haryana rule the track & field events

In the men’s 400 metre run, T11 category, Madan from Haryana was confidence personified as he clocked 1:00.13. Coming in second was Temara Santosh of Haryana, in 1:05.15 Karnataka’s Ravi Kumar Bhankalagi was content with bronze. His timing was 1:07.99.

The women’s shotput final was engrossing as Poonam Sharma of Haryana won gold in 6.99 metres in the F56 and 57 category. Mir Sadika of Gujarat was winner of the silver medal as she competed fiercely to showcase her talent. Her effort was 6.89 metres. Minakshi H Jadhav knew the field was a hard one. Yet, her 5.16 metres for bronze was creditable.

M. Bhavani of Andaman and Nicobar came up with a 3.02 metre effort in women’s long jump in the T63 and 64 category. Thakor Nisha from Gujarat was happy to win silver, her effort being 2.86 metres.

In the captivating javelin event in F53 and 54 category, Dipesh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh sealed gold as he showed a best of 26.05 metres. It was fight between him and his statemate Pradeep Kumar, who won silver, just behind in 25.30 metres. Sumit from Haryana won bronze, way back in 16.75 metres.

Assam’s Anismita Konwar leapt to 3.65 metres for gold medal in the T20, 37 and 38 category. Bina Mordiya from Gujarat was fired up and her 3.08 metres effort was good for silver. Pooja from Haryana came third.

Nehal Gupta of UP clinches gold in men’s singles badminton

Men’s Singles: SL3: Nehal Gupta (UP) beat Umesh Vikram Kumar (Bihar) 19-21, 21-7, 21-17; SU5 category: Dev Rathi (Har) beat Hardik Makkar, 19-21, 21-19, 21-19; WH-1 category: Shashank Kumar (UP) beat Ankit Pradhan (WB) 21-7, 21-9; WH-2 category: Sanjeev Kumar (Pun) beat Manjunath Chikkaiah (Kar) 21-12, 21-7;

SH6 category: Sudarsan M S (TN) and Dhinagaran P 21-16, 21-17; SL4 category:

Naveen Sivakumar (TN) beat Abhijeet Sakhuja (Chh) 22-20, 21-14;

Women’s Singles: SL3 category: Neeraj (Har) beat Parul Parmar of Gujarat 19-21, 21-19, 21-14; SU5 category: Arati Patil (Mah) beat Latika 15-21, 22-20, 21-8 (Har);

SH6 category: Nithya Sre (TN) beat Rachana Patel 21-4, 21-7 (Guj); SL4 category: Jyoti (Har) beat Chiranjita Bharali (Assam) 21-9, 21-5 ; WH1 category:, Pallavi K M (Kar) beat Rupadevi Padala (Arunachal) 11-21, 21-17, 21-18

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.