Khushbu Sundar blasts Udhayanidhi Stalin over alleged derogatory remark on Trisha Krishnan, seeks apology: ‘What else can…’

Khushbu Sundar has weighed in on the ongoing controversy involving Udhayanidhi Stalin and Trisha Krishnan, expressing her views and calling for an apology over the disputed remarks.

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Khushbu Sundar calls out Udhayanidhi Stalin over alleged derogatory remark (PC: Twitter)

A political speech in Tamil Nadu has turned into a major talking point after Udhayanidhi Stalin‘s remarks during a public event triggered widespread criticism on social media. What began as a discussion about the Cauvery water issue quickly shifted focus after many viewers accused the actor-politician of making an alleged derogatory comment involving actor Trisha Krishnan while speaking about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay. The controversy has now drawn reactions from several public figures, with actor-politician Khushbu Sundar becoming one of the strongest voices demanding accountability.

Khushbu Sundar strongly reacts to the controversy

Khushbu Sundar addressed the issue through an Instagram post after watching clips of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s speech. Sharing a picture of a Goddess carrying the message, “The Deity does not test the weak – she refines the chosen,” Khushbu expressed her disappointment over the language used during the public address.

She wrote, “Heard #Udhayanidhi Stalin’s speech. It was crass, cheap and deeply derogatory; reflecting the very political culture he seems eager to inherit.” She further criticised the culture of using women as targets during political exchanges. “What else can one expect from people who treat abusing, degrading and insulting women as a form of political theatre, basking in the applause, whistles and laughter of their loyal supporters? And who will know this better but me?”

Khushbu calls for respect towards women

Continuing her statement, Khushbu reminded political leaders that such language should never become acceptable in public life. She said normalising these remarks could one day affect the dignity of women from their own families as well. “When you know you cannot match the performance, vision or leadership of your political opponent, resorting to personal insults and vulgarity becomes the easiest escape.” Ending her message, she demanded a public apology for Trisha Krishnan.

See viral post of Khushbu Sundar here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

What sparked the controversy?

The controversy began during Udhayanidhi Stalin’s speech on the Cauvery water issue in Thanjavur. Speaking in Tamil, he criticised Chief Minister Vijay and said, “Our CM is not opening his mouth about the Cauvery water issue. He’s more worried about putting false cases on the DMK,” referring to his party.

During the speech, someone in the crowd shouted Trisha Krishnan’s name. Smiling, Udhayanidhi responded with a remark that many online users interpreted as a double entendre aimed at the actor. The audience reacted with cheers and laughter, but clips from the event soon went viral across social media, drawing criticism from several users.

Police action follows the remarks

The issue has also taken a legal turn. According to ANI, Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained by the police on Tuesday after an FIR was registered against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against Vijay.

#WATCH | DMK leader and LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin detained by Police from his Chennai residence, following an FIR against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against CM Vijay. Slogans directed at actor Trisha were raised at his rally yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wTM6rABo85 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026



Reports also stated that slogans directed at Trisha Krishnan were raised during the rally, adding to the controversy surrounding the event. As of now, neither Trisha Krishnan nor Vijay has publicly responded to the latest developments at the time of writing.