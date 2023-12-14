Home

News

Killer Soup On Netflix: Manoj Bajpayee And Konkona Sensharma Stuck Unveils Tale of Eccentric Love Plan Gone Awry

Killer Soup On Netflix: Manoj Bajpayee And Konkona Sensharma Stuck Unveils Tale of Eccentric Love Plan Gone Awry

Netflix India reveals a new crime thriller, 'Killer Soup,' boasting a stellar cast featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sensharma. Inspired by a news headline, it pledges to deliver a captivating mix of intrigue and dark humour in the realm of bizarre crime.

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma's series Killer Soup to release on Netflix on January 11, 2024.

Netflix new series announcement: Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma’s most anticipated series ‘Killer Soup‘ is all set to hit the OTT platform – Netflix. Netflix recently announced the release date of the new crime thriller. As per the information, the series will premiere on January 11, 2024. It draws inspiration from a news headline, and Killer Soup pledges to deliver a captivating mix of intrigue and dark humour in this peculiar crime series.

Trending Now

The official page of Netflix dropped the poster of the series. The caption of the post reads, “A story so bizarre, you need to watch it to believe it. Know the ingredients of this Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee coming to you on 11 Jan only on Netflix (sic).”

You may like to read

Take a look at the Killer Soup Poster Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



About the Crime Thriller Series ‘Killer Soup‘

The storyline of the series revolves around an aspiring yet untalented home chef, who comes up with an eccentric plan to replace her husband with her lover. However, the movie witnesses a U-turn when a fumbling local inspector intervenes and begins his interrogation, leading to chaotic consequences. The series not only promises a thriller experience but will leave its audience in splits. Meanwhile, the series is helmed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik.

Speaking about the series, director, co-writer and showrunner Abhishek Chaubey commented, “With ‘Killer Soup,’ we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humour and quirkiness. It is a pot-boiler sent completely over the top with an exceptional cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. Through this series, I wanted to serve up something exceptional with Netflix, and it has been a creatively fulfilling experience with them.”

With a power-pack collaboration of Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, fans are now eagerly waiting for the series to hit the OTT platform.

Are you also excited to watch Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma together on Netflix?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.