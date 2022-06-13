Kim Kardashian’s Private Jet: Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian finally became a private jet owner. The reality TV star, businesswoman and Instagram sensation is known for her lavish lifestyle. Kim, became the second in her famous Kar-Jenner family, who now owns a private jet, after her younger sister Kylie Jenner. Kim reportedly spent $150 million i.e almost Rs 1,172-crore on her private jet.Also Read - Confused About Your Lil One's Birthday Party Theme? Kim Kardashian Has The Best Plan - Inside Pics From Psalm's Bash

Kim flew on her private plane for the first time in the latest episode of her popular reality show and gave cameras and her boyfriend Pete Davidson- a grand tour.

Kim Kardashian’s $150 million private jet

In a new episode of her Hulu show, The Kardashians, Kim finally takes her fans on a tour of the interior of her multi-million jet, which is completely covered in cashmere. Kim shared, "I never dreamed I would own a plane," she said. "I just wanted it to feel like it was an extension of me and an extension of my home."

Welcome to Air Kim!

Welcome to Kim Air! Kim said upon arriving on board. “Usually planes are dark with lighter leather—mine, I had custom all light wood.” Kim also gave a FaceTime plane tour to beau Pete Davidson.

Shades of grey

The aircraft includes a monochromatic gray shade for its exterior paint, which matches her mansion and some of her favorite cars.

Phone charger with every seat

Every seat in the private jet comes with its own phone charger and to make sure everything is as luxurious as it gets, Kim had the ceilings, pillows, and headrests covered in cashmere.

Kim Kardashian’s lavish in-flight bedroom

Two of the beds on the plane can be joined together and become a king size bed. “I feel like I’m doing an MTV Cribs for planes,” she said.

Even the bathroom is fancy

The interior of Kim’s plane couldn’t be more luxurious, onboard, there are two bathrooms, one in the front and one in the back.

Kim’s aircraft is a Gulfstream G650ER, which is the extended-range variant of the G650. It’s powered by twin Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 engines, taking it to maximum speeds of 616 kts (709 mph / 1,141 kph) and a cruising speed of 516 kts (594 mph / 955 kph), with a range of 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 mi / 13,890 km).

Kim’s plane couldn’t be more luxurious

Depending on its configuration, there are up to 18 seats available, with ten places to sleep. The Gulfstream G650ER also promises a quiet journey and relaxing journey with enhanced air ionization, so you always breathe “outside fresh air.”

Fly with a view!

There are also 16 panoramic oval windows which allow its passengers to enjoy the views during their flights.

Completely covered in cashmere

The most exciting part of the plane is that it’s completely covered in cashmere wool. Cashmere ceilings, pillows, headrests.